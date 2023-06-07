MLS Team ‘Solidifying Details’ To Sign Soccer Icon Lionel Messi

Could Lionel Messi wind up ending his career in the United States?

The idea isn’t as crazy as it seems.

Major League Soccer and Inter Miami are solidifying details around the potential signing of the Argentinian superstar, per Paul Tenorio, Felipe Cardenas and Pablo Maurer of The Athletic. Here’s what they had to say regarding the report:

Multiple sources briefed on the negotiations said there is growing hope that Inter Miami could close a deal to bring the World Cup winner to MLS as soon as this summer. Those sources also warned that confidence in a deal with Messi has fluctuated week to week and even day to day. … One source briefed on the high-level league discussions said MLS executives were told Messi’s decision is down to Inter Miami or Barcelona and that joining a club from Saudi Arabia is “not under consideration.” That same source mentioned a potential date for Messi’s MLS debut, should he sign: Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match against Mexican side Cruz Azul on July 21, currently set to be held at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium.

The 35-year-old signed a two-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain last season before going on to lead Argentina to its first World Cup win in 36 years. Messi is about as big a star as the sports has ever seen, which means he would cost quite a bit of money.

Messi’s deal would almost certainly include the option to purchase an ownership stake in an MLS team upon his retirement from the league. That is similar to what David Beckham?s contract with the LA Galaxy — the biggest individual player acquisition in MLS history — looked like, which gave him the option to buy an MLS expansion team for $25 million.

The team he purchased with that option? Inter Miami.