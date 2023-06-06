NASCAR Claims Austin Cindric-Austin Dillon Incident Was ‘Hard Driving’

Austin Dillon called for action following his incident with Austin Cindric in Sunday’s race at WWT Raceway, but NASCAR disagreed with the Richard Childress Racing driver.

Cindric clipped Dillon causing him to crash into the wall along with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., which brought out the caution on Lap 220 of the 243-lap race. Dillon believed NASCAR should suspend Cindric like how Chase Elliott was suspended for hooking Denny Hamlin in the Coca-Cola 600.

“(Dillon) had drove up to about 10th until (Cindric) wrecked him in there on purpose, sort of a payback,” Childress said after the race,” per NBC Sports’ Dustin Long.

However, Cindric’s alleged motivations were not seen upon further review.

“… Looking back at that incident, we didn’t see anything and haven’t seen anything that would really rise to a level that would be a suspension or a penalty,” NASCAR SVP of Competition Elton Sawyer said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “It looked like hard racing. One car going up a little bit and one car going down. And as we said last week, we take these incidents very serious, when we see cars that are turned head-on into another car, head-on into to the wall. …”

Sawyer added NASCAR hopes to talk to Dillon and Cindric to mend fences on both sides.

Kyle Busch took home the checkered flag Sunday, but Dillon and Cindric remain in the top 30 in the playoff standings. Dillon edged out the Cindric last season to qualify for a playoff spot, and Sunday might not be the last fans hear from either side.