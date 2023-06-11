NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski Lists Potential Suitors For Chris Paul

It sure sounds like Chris Paul’s days in Phoenix are numbered.

Although the Suns might not waive Paul, it would make sense for the organization to move on from the veteran point guard in the coming weeks. The oft-injured Paul turned 38 last month and Phoenix will have to pay him $30.8 million for the 2023-24 season if he’s still on its roster by June 28.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday outlined potential next steps for Paul, which could include a team trading for the future Hall of Famer with no intention of rostering him. And if Paul does hit the open market, a handful of big-market franchises could make a run at the 12-time All-Star.

“There are other teams who would trade for him and treat it like a salary cap savings,” Wojnarowski said on “NBA Countdown.” “They would not guarantee his contract before that June 28 deadline and then he would become a free agent. If Chris Paul is out there as a free agent this summer, look at the two teams in LA — the Clippers and Lakers — the Knicks in New York, the Golden State Warriors. Those would all be potential destinations for Chris Paul, who would then sign a deal at a much lower number than the $30 million he’s guaranteed in Phoenix if he stays there past that June 28 deadline.”

Another potential landing spot for Paul is Philadelphia. The idea Suns-76ers trade involving Paul and ex-teammate James Harden reportedly is “quietly circulating” around the league.