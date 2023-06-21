NBA Prospect’s First Impression Of Celtics After Pre-Draft Workout

The Boston Celtics have 24 hours to decide how to execute their NBA draft night game plan on Thursday.

Boston currently holds possession of the No. 35 pick, giving them several avenues to consider, however, that’s if said options are still up for grabs following the first round. The Celtics could go with an upside, but risky, pick like Emoni Bates from Eastern Michigan or the safer and more efficient choice such as Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who recently underwent a workout with the C’s.

“Great organization, great history. I had a really good time there,” Prosper told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

Prosper averaged 12.5 points with 4.7 rebounds while knocking down 33.9% of his 3-point attempts during his junior (and final) season at Marquette. With a 6-foot-7 frame, Prosper also offers defensive versatility, showing on several instances in college, his ability to switch on those with size advantages.

Back in November, Prosper scored a career-high 31 points in Marquettte’s win over LIU, which included an 18-point second-half display from the 20-year-old.

“I worked out with a lot of teams,” Prosper revealed. “I have been around so many great organizations. Whatever team wants to pick me, that is where I want to go. That is my mindset.”

Thursday night’s draft is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.