The fog surrounding Kyrie Irving’s future might be clearing up quickly this offseason.

Last season Irving forced the Brooklyn Nets’ hand and landed with the Dallas Mavericks ahead of the NBA trade deadline, teaming up with fellow multi-time All-Star Luka Doncic. Yet, with just one year on Irving’s initial four-year deal with Brooklyn, the Mavericks weren’t sure how long they’d be able to maintain their potential dynamic duo.

However, the latest on Irving should raise the levels of optimism in Dallas:

“The market for Kyrie Irving, legitimate places that he would leave Dallas for, that make sense, that are available to him, it’s extremely limited, perhaps almost nil,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sportscenter. “I think the full expectation is that he returns in Dallas. The question will be what kind of a deal does he go back on? How many years on a contract? I don’t think the money will be as much of an issue as how many fully guaranteed years are there.”

Considering the reported outlook on the free agency market for Irving, perhaps a return to Dallas is the best for both sides. The Mavericks have struggled to surround Doncic, the face of their franchise, with a capable supporting cast to put them over the edge, only going as far as the Western Conference finals in 2022.

Meanwhile, Irving has undergone his fair share of struggles since departing the Boston Celtics in search of Greener pastures — a venture that’s come to no avail thus far, but could.

The Mavericks could use a guard of Irving’s caliber, with the added sweetener of his playoff experience in order to reach their first NBA Finals appearance since 2011.

Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field, including 51% with the Mavericks, in 60 total games while also notching his ninth career All-Star selection.