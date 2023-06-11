NBA Rumors: These Teams Were Interested In New Celtics Coach Charles Lee

The Celtics reportedly are on the verge of proving Joe Mazzulla with a new assistant, one who apparently came close to landing an NBA head coaching job in recent weeks.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday reported Boston is finalizing a deal for Charles Lee, who’s in line to become Mazzulla’s top assistant. Lee joins the Celtics by way of the Bucks, who he coached the last five seasons under Mike Budenholzer. Lee also served on Budenholzer’s Atlanta Hawks staff from 2014 to 2018.

Lee was a sought-after coach the last month-plus, and according to Wojnarowski, he was a finalist for the head-coaching gigs in both Detroit and Toronto. The Pistons ultimately made a monster splash with a record-breaking six-year deal for new coach Monty Williams, while the Raptors reportedly are set to hire Darko Rajakovic away from the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 38-year-old Lee will not be the only new coach on the Celtics’ staff in the 2023-24 season. Boston earlier this month made a marquee addition in the form of three-time NBA champion Sam Cassell, who won a title with the Celtics as a player in 2008. Other changes on the bench include assistants reportedly leaving Boston to reunite with Ime Udoka in Houston.