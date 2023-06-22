The Warriors made a splash trade Thursday in an effort to maximize their championship window.

Golden State agreed to trade Jordan Poole, a protected 2030 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Paul was part of the Bradley Beal trade with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

This is the second trade the Wizards made this week. They were part of a reported three-team trade with the Celtics and Grizzlies that sends Kristaps Porzingis to Boston and Marcus Smart to Memphis. Washington acquired Tyus Jones, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and No. 35 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in the deal.

The Warriors have been rumored to trade its younger players like Poole and Jonathan Kuminga in order to win another championship with their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported Wednesday that Golden State is not trading Kuminga despite interest from lottery teams in Thursday’s draft.

Green declined his player option and is an unrestricted free agent. It’s possible he takes a discount to complete the superteam the Warriors likely are attempting to build. Perhaps the departure of Poole, who Green didn’t have a strong relationship with, was a deciding factor?

Boston could have acquired Paul if the Wizards could not find a trade partner, but the Celtics will have to look elsewhere in the market.