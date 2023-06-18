NBA Rumors: ‘What It Would Take’ For Suns To Land Bradley Beal

The Suns might have a chance to kill two birds with one stone.

Phoenix reportedly is one of the leading contenders to acquire Bradley Beal, who apparently is working with the Wizards to potentially facilitate a trade out of Washington. The Beal-Suns news came a little over a week after multiple reports indicated Phoenix is evaluating methods of moving on from Chris Paul, who will lock in a $30.8 million guaranteed salary for the 2023-23 NBA season if he’s still on the Suns roster June 28.

As it turns out, Paul might be a crucial element in a potential Phoenix-Washington blockbuster for Beal.

“Phoenix can offer trade package of Deandre Ayton and Landry Shamet to Washington for Bradley Beal, but it’s believed a Chris Paul, Shamet deal is what it would take if Beal chose to force his way to Suns via his no-trade clause, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” NBA insider Chris Haynes tweeted Saturday.

The Suns’ greatest threat in the effort to acquire Beal appears to be the Heat. The reigning Eastern Conference champions likely would have to include their own aging point guard in a potential trade, as Kyle Lowry reportedly has been a fixture in conversations between the two teams. Miami reportedly is hoping to avoid including Tyler Herro in a deal for Beal.

Phoenix and Miami seemingly don’t have to worry about fending off Boston in the Beal sweepstakes. The Celtics reportedly intend to move forward with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who are in line to become one of the most expensive tandems in the league.