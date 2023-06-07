Nets Star Makes Hilarious Plea To Celtics Forward Grant Williams

New York City could certainly use some help given the air quality situation from Canadian wildfires that had the hub not only looking like a post-Armageddon society but also postponed two Major League Baseball games on Wednesday.

And Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges knows just the man for the job.

Bridges is calling upon Celtics forward Grant Williams to come to the rescue. Well, not exactly Williams, but more so his alter ego as Batman as Bridges made a hilarious plea on social media to the soon-to-be restricted free agent.

“Come save the city we need you @Grant2Will,” Bridges tweeted out with a picture of Williams in a Batman costume.

Come save the city we need you @Grant2Will pic.twitter.com/kswjh8DuXM — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) June 7, 2023

While it seemed like Williams’ Batman nickname was self-appointed, the 24-year-old revealed the true origin of the moniker last summer. Williams certainly plays it up, though, as he wore the complete Batman attire to Boston’s matchup with the Washington Wizards the day before Halloween this season, which led to a funny moment with Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

But the Batman garb might not be for show anymore for Williams as he might have to put it to good use with Bridges reaching out.