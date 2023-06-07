Nets Star Makes Hilarious Plea To Celtics Forward Grant Williams

Might be time for Williams to put his Batman costume to good use

by

42 minutes ago

New York City could certainly use some help given the air quality situation from Canadian wildfires that had the hub not only looking like a post-Armageddon society but also postponed two Major League Baseball games on Wednesday.

And Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges knows just the man for the job.

Bridges is calling upon Celtics forward Grant Williams to come to the rescue. Well, not exactly Williams, but more so his alter ego as Batman as Bridges made a hilarious plea on social media to the soon-to-be restricted free agent.

“Come save the city we need you @Grant2Will,” Bridges tweeted out with a picture of Williams in a Batman costume.

While it seemed like Williams’ Batman nickname was self-appointed, the 24-year-old revealed the true origin of the moniker last summer. Williams certainly plays it up, though, as he wore the complete Batman attire to Boston’s matchup with the Washington Wizards the day before Halloween this season, which led to a funny moment with Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

But the Batman garb might not be for show anymore for Williams as he might have to put it to good use with Bridges reaching out.

More NBA:

Nets Star Makes Hilarious Plea To Celtics Forward Grant Williams
Thumbnail photo via Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox infielder Pablo Reyes
Previous Article

Shorthanded Red Sox Have Plan To Fill Final 40-Man Roster Spot

Picked For You

Related