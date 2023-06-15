NFL Rumors: What Patriots ‘Made Clear’ To DeAndre Hopkins’ Reps

The Patriots apparently didn’t waste any time courting DeAndre Hopkins once he hit the open market.

Hopkins officially became an NFL free agent when he was released by the Arizona Cardinals on May 26. Around that juncture, New England reportedly reached out to the star wide receiver’s team to express interest. Those conversations birthed a free-agent visit, which reportedly started Wednesday in Foxboro, Mass. and carried into Thursday morning.

“I just got official word: DeAndre Hopkins is in New England,” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “He’s meeting with the Patriots. He will meet with the coaches, Bill Belichick. The Patriots’ interest remains high. They made that clear with Hopkins’ representatives from the very beginning when he became a free agent. So, we’ll see if they can close on this thing.”

Hopkins has received co-signs from New England team leaders like Mac Jones and Matthew Judon, and the Patriots reportedly are optimistic they can add the five-time Pro Bowl selection. But even if Hopkins’ meeting with the Patriots goes well, don’t be surprised if the 31-year-old leaves New England without a deal.

“I’m also told Hopkins (is) not in a major rush,” Fowler said. “He’s looking at more of training camp, even early August as more of a harder deadline for him to sign somewhere. So, it would have to be a very sweet offer for New England to make that happen today.”

The Patriots appear to be the second team Hopkins met with as a free agent. Prior to his trip to New England, the veteran pass-catcher talked shop with the Titans in Nashville.