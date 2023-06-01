Nine Things We Learned About Patriots In First Open OTA Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Media members got their first glimpse at the 2023 New England Patriots on Wednesday. The early returns were largely positive.

While it’s important not to overrate the importance of organized team activities and other spring practices, here are nine things we learned by watching New England’s first open OTA:

1. Mac Jones is the starting quarterback

Bill Belichick won’t publicly declare that, and a competition still could materialize in the months between now and Week 1. But Wednesday’s practice featured a clear QB hierarchy: Jones first, Bailey Zappe second, Trace McSorley third. One nugget to illustrate that: Nine of Jones’ 13 completions in 11-on-11 drills went to DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki, all of whom are expected to have major offensive roles this season. Zappe targeted those five players a combined one time in 11-on-11s, working mostly with players lower on the depth chart and repping after Jones in every drill.

2. The offense is in good hands

Proclaiming Bill O’Brien as the Patriots’ offensive savoir in early June would be premature, but his arrival seems to have set that unit back on track. New England’s operation looked fluid, lacking the breakdowns and communication gaffes that were prevalent under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. It looked, simply put, like an NFL offense, which means the Patriots are starting from a much higher point than they were last season. Jones said it all when he remarked that working with O’Brien feels “normal.”

3. The Patriots are trying Riley Reiff at multiple spots

The veteran offensive lineman played both right and left tackle Wednesday, rotating between the two spots on the first-team offense. Calvin Anderson exclusively played left tackle, and Conor McDermott slotted in on the right when Reiff switched sides. Projected starter Trent Brown was among the dozen players not present at practice, so we have yet to get a full look at New England’s top-choice O-line.

4. Tyquan Thornton is off to a good start

The 2022 second-round draft pick is coming off an underwhelming rookie season, but he was one of the standouts in Wednesday’s practice. Thornton looked sturdier and more confident — he said he put on weight this offseason — and was heavily involved in team drills, displaying a strong connection with Jones. A Year 2 breakout from the slender speedster would provide a major boost to a receiving corps that still lacks elite talent. That unit’s headliner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, was absent Wednesday.

5. Ty Montgomery is fully recovered

Montgomery practiced without limitations, seeing action at both running back and wide receiver. The 30-year-old won the third-down back job last summer before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1, and he and Strong look like the top contenders for that role this year.