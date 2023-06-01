Nine Things We Learned About Patriots In First Open OTA Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Media members got their first glimpse at the 2023 New England Patriots on Wednesday. The early returns were largely positive.
While it’s important not to overrate the importance of organized team activities and other spring practices, here are nine things we learned by watching New England’s first open OTA:
1. Mac Jones is the starting quarterback
Bill Belichick won’t publicly declare that, and a competition still could materialize in the months between now and Week 1. But Wednesday’s practice featured a clear QB hierarchy: Jones first, Bailey Zappe second, Trace McSorley third. One nugget to illustrate that: Nine of Jones’ 13 completions in 11-on-11 drills went to DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki, all of whom are expected to have major offensive roles this season. Zappe targeted those five players a combined one time in 11-on-11s, working mostly with players lower on the depth chart and repping after Jones in every drill.
2. The offense is in good hands
Proclaiming Bill O’Brien as the Patriots’ offensive savoir in early June would be premature, but his arrival seems to have set that unit back on track. New England’s operation looked fluid, lacking the breakdowns and communication gaffes that were prevalent under Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. It looked, simply put, like an NFL offense, which means the Patriots are starting from a much higher point than they were last season. Jones said it all when he remarked that working with O’Brien feels “normal.”
3. The Patriots are trying Riley Reiff at multiple spots
The veteran offensive lineman played both right and left tackle Wednesday, rotating between the two spots on the first-team offense. Calvin Anderson exclusively played left tackle, and Conor McDermott slotted in on the right when Reiff switched sides. Projected starter Trent Brown was among the dozen players not present at practice, so we have yet to get a full look at New England’s top-choice O-line.
4. Tyquan Thornton is off to a good start
The 2022 second-round draft pick is coming off an underwhelming rookie season, but he was one of the standouts in Wednesday’s practice. Thornton looked sturdier and more confident — he said he put on weight this offseason — and was heavily involved in team drills, displaying a strong connection with Jones. A Year 2 breakout from the slender speedster would provide a major boost to a receiving corps that still lacks elite talent. That unit’s headliner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, was absent Wednesday.
5. Ty Montgomery is fully recovered
Montgomery practiced without limitations, seeing action at both running back and wide receiver. The 30-year-old won the third-down back job last summer before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 1, and he and Strong look like the top contenders for that role this year.
6. The Patriots have an interesting plan for their highest-paid UDFA
Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is listed as a quarterback, but he spent most of Wednesday catching passes rather than throwing them. He had at least one drop but also made the catch of the day when he reached across his body to snag a pass from McSorley. Time will tell whether this was a short-lived experiment or a permanent position change, but Cunningham certainly has the requisite athleticism to contribute in a non-QB role.
7. Keion White and Marte Mapu will be in the mix early
The Patriots’ second- and third-round picks in this year’s draft both saw action with the defensive regulars. White, whose sheer size stands out even on an NFL field, repped as a defensive end and stand-up edge rusher. Mapu exclusively played linebacker — not the versatile defensive back role he played in college — and was involved despite wearing a red non-contact jersey. Reporters did not get a look at first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was absent.
8. There’s still no favorite to replace Devin McCourty
With McCourty watching from the sideline, the Patriots cycled several players through his old free safety spot, including converted cornerback Jalen Mills. It seems unlikely any one player will take on all of the retired captain’s responsibilities, and at this stage, it’s tough to peg any front-runner to replace him in the starting lineup. Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe also worked there with the top defensive unit.
9. Joe Judge is back on special teams
Bill Belichick said before practice that Judge will be “involved in a lot of things” in his as-of-yet-undefined new role on the coaching staff. But he spent nearly all of Wednesday’s practice working with special teams — his area of expertise. Judge’s acumen in that area should be an asset after the Patriots struggled mightily in the kicking game last season, as long as he can avoid any more costly scheduling mishaps. New England is integrating several new special teamers, including rookie kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer, both of whom showed off strong legs.