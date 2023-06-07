Nuggets Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch NBA Finals Game 3 Online, On TV

The deadlock in the 2023 NBA Finals will be broken Wednesday evening in South Beach.

The Nuggets and the Heat are set to meet for Game 3 of their best-of-seven series. Denver opened the Finals with an 11-point win at Ball Arena, but Miami took away home-court advantage from the Western Conference champion with a 111-108 victory this past Sunday.

Nikola Jokic and company are a 3-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Wednesday’s game at Kaseya Center. The total is set at 214.5.

Here’s how to watch Nuggets-Heat Game 3:

When: Wednesday, June 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN