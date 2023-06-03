Oops! Alex Cora Mistake Influences Special Road Trip For Red Sox

BOSTON — The Red Sox will embark on a six-game road trip when they wrap up their weekend series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

The road trip signals the beginning of a stretch where the Red Sox will play 23 games in 23 days, an annoying way to fill up their June schedule. Boston will kick things off with something special, however, as families will accompany the team to both Cleveland and New York for series against the Guardians and Yankees, an idea sparked by Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s desire to keep things light and treat his team.

Well… that and the fact that he just found out it was his responsibility to schedule such a thing.

“We’ve got a family trip this year,” Cora said prior to Friday’s postponement at Fenway Park. “There’s going to be a lot of kids, everyone is coming to Cleveland. We’re doing museums, aquariums, there’s a lot of stuff in New York so it’ll be fun. It’s the first since I’ve been here. I didn’t know it was up to me, so I apologize to all the families. Somebody told me yesterday, so I said let’s do it.”

The trip should be something for Boston to look forward to, as a stretch run against the Rays, Guardians and Yankees isn’t exactly something it would clamor for if it had a choice. The stresses of needing to win some of those games to keep pace in the American League could dissipate with the fun of family outings to Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or New York’s… well, just about anything.

The Bruins have made a tradition out of sibling trips, choosing a trip to Nashville in 2023 that brought lots of luck.

The Red Sox surely hope it will bring the same for them, as even with a rain postponement they got bad news on Friday night at Fenway Park. A few wins against some of the best in the AL coinciding with days full of fun family activities might be enough to help ease some of tension built up in Boston.