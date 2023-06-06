Bill Belichick Uses Funny Analogy After First Kayshon Boutte Question

FOXBORO, Mass. — Kayshon Boutte was drafted by the Patriots despite carrying significant maturity and coachability concerns. So, how has the rookie receiver handled himself since arriving in New England?

Bill Belichick was asked that question Tuesday and predictably answered with a blanket statement about first-year players. However, this time, the Patriots head coach utilized a rather humorous analogy.

“All the rookies, they’ve all been good,” Belichick said moments before Tuesday’s organized team activity practice. “They’ve got a lot to learn and they’re trying.

“Drinking through a fire hose, but that’s what it is for rookies coming into the NFL. They’ve all put in extra time. They’re trying. They’re overwhelmed, but they’re still afloat, still swimming, treading water. Eventually, it will sort itself out. No issues with any of them, really. They’re all working hard, but it’s a lot.”

Belichick’s words wound up being prophetic for Boutte, who has a lot to prove after slipping from a projected first-rounder two years ago to a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Reporters aren’t allowed to transcribe/relay what coaches tell players during practices. But what we can tell you is that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien gave Boutte the fire-house treatment in the form of very strong words early in Tuesday’s practice.

