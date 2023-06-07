Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Shows Off Athleticism In Eye-Popping Video

New England Patriots rookie Christian Gonzalez practiced in front of the media for the first time Tuesday.

It didn’t take him long to showcase his elite athleticism.

During an early positional drill, the first-round cornerback elevated, reached his right arm toward the sky and casually pulled down a one-handed catch. The Patriots shared a video of the grab Wednesday, including an appropriate eyeball emoji.

CLNS Media captured an even more impressive angle of the play:

#Patriots Rookie CB Christian Gonzalez made a spectacular grab in warmups today? pic.twitter.com/FCHGoWl3uz — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) June 6, 2023

Fans shouldn’t overreact to one play in a non-competitive drill in early June, but the early returns on Gonzalez have been positive. The 17th overall draft pick slotted in with the defensive starters in Tuesday’s organized team activities practice, manning one outside cornerback spot opposite veteran Jonathan Jones. His teammates like what they’ve seen thus far.