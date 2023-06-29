Patriots Corner Strongly Pushes Back On NFL Gambling Punishment

The NFL hasn’t taken things lightly on the several players who have violated the league’s gambling policy.

Isaiah Rogers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor learned their fate Thursday with the league suspending all three indefinitely for betting on NFL games during the 2022 season. The suspension, at a minimum, will go until the conclusion of the upcoming season and then the players can petition for reinstatement. Upon the NFL releasing the severity of the discipline, the Colts waived both Rogers and Berry, who played for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Rogers has been at the forefront of the players caught betting on NFL games. Rogers reportedly placed over 100 wagers, mostly ranging in the $25-$50 range, per ESPN. He also made a $1,000 prop bet — his largest wager — on the total rushing yards by a Colts player.

Rogers and others are certainly paying the price for their actions, but Patriots veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones believes the punishment doesn’t exactly fit the crime.

“I understand rules are rules, but I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1K on my team winning,” Jones tweeted Thursday evening.

I understand rules are rules, But I can risk my life so that my team wins but I can’t risk 1k on my team winning 🤷🏾‍♂️ — J Jones (@justjjones) June 29, 2023

When those online responded to Jones’ stance by pointing out that NFL players betting on their own games could ruin the integrity of the game, the 29-year-old Jones stood his ground.

“I don’t bet on sports the ROI (return on investment) isn’t that great,” Jones tweeted in one response. “I’m only arguing logic.”

Jones, who has won two Super Bowls with New England and recorded a career-high four interceptions in 2022, signed a two-year, $19 million contract at the outset of free agency this offseason to stay with the Patriots. Even with the new deal, Jones surely won’t be using that money on sports gambling.

According to ESPN, 11 players, at least one assistant coach and an undisclosed number of league personnel have been suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Earlier this month, members of the Patriots made it clear they are up on the rules.