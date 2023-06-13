Patriots Great Endorses Under-The-Radar Pass-Catcher

Tight end Scotty Washington is a long shot to make the New England Patriots 53-man roster out of training camp.

But his candidacy to make a push for a roster spot just got a major boost thanks to an endorsement from a former Patriots standout.

Devin McCourty, who has supplied plenty of commentary on the Patriots on social media in his retirement, had strong praise for Washington and the play-making ability he showed on the practice field with the Patriots last season.

“Scotty can play…definitely made his fair share of plays on scout team last year lol…everyone was excited when he got his opportunity Vs. Cincy,” McCourty tweeted.

Washington played in just one game for the Patriots last season when New England elevated him from the practice squad for a Week 16 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end, who can resemble more of a wide receiver at times, didn’t make a catch in the game, but was involved in one of the signature plays from New England’s season.

Quarterback Mac Jones lofted a deep ball toward the end zone on third-and-29 and Washington leapt up between two Bengals defenders to try to make a play. The ball ricocheted off his hands and right into the arms of Jakobi Meyers for an improbable fourth-quarter touchdown.

Washington didn’t get to make any appearances after that, though, with the Patriots placing him on injured reserve a week later.

The best chance for the 25-year-old Washington to make the Patriots roster this season is as a depth piece behind starting tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki. But he’ll have to battle for a spot along with fellow tight ends Matt Sokol and Johnny Lumpkin, an undrafted free agent signee this offseason.

But McCourty’s approval of Washington could go make sure some extra eyes are on Washington this summer.