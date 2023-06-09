Patriots Great Weighs In On Tom Brady Vs. Bill Belichick Debate

In sports, when you have great players and great coaches build a dynasty, there will always be the question of who was more important to the team.

Appearing on Thursday’s NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” retired safety Devin McCourty weighed in on the debate surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s impact on the New England Patriots’ championships.

“I think both can be true. I think Brady is probably the greatest player ever,” McCourty said on the show. “But I think Brady is part of the greatest player ever because of what the six titles in New England.

“If you had to rank the top quarterbacks, just talent-wise, how high would you rank Brady? Well, you have Aaron Rodgers and John Elway, you know what I mean? So I think that gap of why he is that is the Bill Belichick. It is Tom can just show up and play under Bill.”

McCourty noted that while he was in New England for 10 years of Brady’s career, he never saw the quarterback ripping his teammates in the locker room.

“That’s Bill’s role. That’s Bill keeping the standard keeping that culture around Tom and all those things,” McCourty said. “Tom didn’t have to worry about that. But I think when Tom went to Tampa he saw a little bit of a difference of how he had to kind of not be Bill Belichick, but he had to have that kind of side to him. ‘Hey guys, like this is a standard that we need to push to day in and day out.'”

McCourty recognized that Brady went on to win a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his first year with the team but added that is not the norm when a player changes teams and Belichick set the tone right from the beginning.