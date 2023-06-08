Patriots’ Jack Jones Strongly Disputes ‘False’ Bill Belichick Report

Jack Jones’ team-imposed suspension did not stem from a verbal dispute with Bill Belichick, according to the Patriots cornerback.

Jones, who was suspended by New England while on injured reserve late last season, on Thursday denied a report that he “talked back” to Belichick.

“I never mouthed off at Bill idk where y’all getting that from…” Jones wrote on Twitter after the Patriots’ latest organized team activities practice.

“Throw that out tho,” he added.

When a Twitter user informed Jones that the report came from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the cornerback tweeted the following message at Breer:

“please don’t write false stories. how you portray the players to the media could help or hurt our career im not asking you not to do your job but DONT LIE.”

@AlbertBreer please don?t write false stories. how you portray the players to the media could help or hurt our career im not asking you not to do your job but DONT LIE @AlbertBreer https://t.co/zW6PN9KE0Z — Jack Jones????? (@presidentjacc) June 8, 2023

Here’s what Breer reported during a January appearance on NBC Sports Boston: