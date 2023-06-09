Patriots Mailbag: Takeaways From Spring Practice So Far

After watching a pair of New England Patriots spring practices, with a third on tap for Friday morning, let’s dive into some of your mailbag questions.

@MaskedJamo

It’s early but who are you seeing as the McCourty replacement

Steve Belichick called that an “open competition” before OTAs began, and that’s exactly what we’ve seen thus far. Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Jabrill Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe, Jalen Mills and third-round rookie Marte Mapu all have taken reps at Devin McCourty’s old free safety spot, and it’s tough to peg any one favorite through two open practices.

Mills is one of the most intriguing members of that group, as he’s transitioning to safety after playing almost exclusively as an outside cornerback in his first two Patriots seasons. He logged more than 250 snaps at free safety for Philadelphia in 2020 and said he’s excited to take on a role that lets him show off his versatility and be around the ball more. But it is worth noting that outside of that one season with the Eagles, he’s played just 10 total NFL snaps at free safety, per Pro Football Focus, and none with the Patriots.

Mapu is a player to watch, too. He’s listed as a linebacker and played there in the first open OTA before getting a look at safety on Tuesday. His skill set doesn’t seem like a perfect fit for McCourty’s former post. But if the Patriots plan to use multiple players to replace McCourty — which seems likely given how wide-ranging his responsibilities were — Mapu could be part of that equation.

And don’t sleep on Bledsoe, who saw a lot of work in McCourty’s spot last summer when the Patriots limited the veteran’s training camp workload. The 2021 sixth-rounder has played just 22 defensive snaps in his career, but teammates and coaches have spoken highly of him. He’s a dark horse in this crowded but seemingly wide-open roster battle.

The Patriots return every other defensive contributor from last year’s team, so finding a way to effectively fill McCourty’s shoes will be their biggest challenge on that side of the ball this spring and summer.

@Coach_Nguyen

How’s the O-Line looking so far in OTA’s – Any combinations that have stood out? Hard to tell without pads with that group but interesting to see how free agents gel along with a new position coach.

Hard to tell without pads, and hard to tell when multiple starters are missing, which has been the case so far in OTAs. Mike Onwenu (recovery from ankle surgery) and Trent Brown (unclear) both sat out the first two open practices, making it difficult to predict exactly what the Patriots’ starting O-line will look like.