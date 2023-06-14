This Patriots Newcomer Was Clear Standout In Spring Practices

FOXBORO, Mass. — This might be a strawman take, but it feels like people are overlooking Mike Gesicki and what he could add to the Patriots offense.

Following a disappointing season with the Miami Dolphins, the veteran tight end signed a modest, one-year prove-it deal with New England in free agency. Gesicki’s limitations as a blocker continue to make him a questionable fit with the Patriots, but the hope is that his skills as a de facto big-slot receiver can add a new dynamic to New England’s offense. And if anyone can make use of two tight ends, it’s offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

The early returns are very promising. Gesicki was one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets during the spring and caught 11 of 12 targets from all Patriots QBs in competitive minicamp periods watched by reporters. His size, speed and ability to line up in multiple spots name him a matchup issue against a very impressive Patriots defense.

Fellow tight end Hunter Henry, who caught 11 of 13 targets during minicamp, loved what he saw from Gesicki over the last few weeks.

“It’s been great,” Henry said last week when asked about working with Gesicki. “Always admired Mike from afar, and built a relationship over the last few years with him. So, it’s pretty cool that we get to pair up now. He’s a great player. Big and strong, can run. Great hands. Great routes. So, it’s gonna be a lot of fun to be able to go out there and compete with him.”

None of this is to say that Gesicki is about to be a star in New England, or that he and Henry can recreate what Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez provided over a decade ago.

Still, you don’t have to squint all that hard to see an approximation of what O’Brien got from Gronkowski and Hernandez back in 2011. Henry is a prototypical big-bodied red-zone target, and Gesicki is a speedy, versatile weapon who can gain yards after the catch. The problem remains that neither is an especially good blocker, but the Patriots knew that when they decided to sign Gesicki.

Patriots fans understandably are concerned about the team’s depth at receiver. You could make a strong case that New England needs to win the DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes.

But don’t be surprised if Gesicki proves to be the missing piece the Patriots needed. One NFL coach apparently believes he’s the most dangerous pass-catcher on New England’s roster.

That might be an aggressive claim, but after watching how Gesicki was used during the spring, it’s hard to argue against it.