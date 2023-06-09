Patriots OTA Attendance: Full Absence List For Friday’s Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were without 16 players for their final voluntary organized team activity practice.
New England wrapped up OTAs Friday with a short, low-tempo affair, perhaps explaining some of the absences. That said, the Patriots did welcome back some players who weren’t present during Tuesday’s session, including kicker Nick Folk, guard Chasen Hines and receiver Kendrick Bourne. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited and spent time on the rehab field.
Here’s the full absence list:
CB Jalen Mills
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR Tyquan Thornton
LB Matthew Judon
CB Jonathan Jones
DB Quandre Mosely
WR Kayshon Boutte
LB Anfernee Jennings
LB Josh Uche
LB Terez Hall
P Bryce Baringer
OL Mike Onwenu
OT Riley Reiff
OT Trent Brown
DL Davon Godchaux
DL Lawrence Guy
Onwenu continues to recover from offseason ankle injury. We don’t have explanations for any of the remaining absent players, including Smith-Schuster, who wasn’t spotted during any of the open practices.
The Patriots will take the weekend off before starting their three-day mandatory minicamp next Monday.