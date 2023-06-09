Patriots OTA Attendance: Full Absence List For Friday’s Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots were without 16 players for their final voluntary organized team activity practice.

New England wrapped up OTAs Friday with a short, low-tempo affair, perhaps explaining some of the absences. That said, the Patriots did welcome back some players who weren’t present during Tuesday’s session, including kicker Nick Folk, guard Chasen Hines and receiver Kendrick Bourne. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson was limited and spent time on the rehab field.

Here’s the full absence list:

CB Jalen Mills

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Tyquan Thornton

LB Matthew Judon

CB Jonathan Jones

DB Quandre Mosely

WR Kayshon Boutte

LB Anfernee Jennings

LB Josh Uche

LB Terez Hall

P Bryce Baringer

OL Mike Onwenu

OT Riley Reiff

OT Trent Brown

DL Davon Godchaux

DL Lawrence Guy

Onwenu continues to recover from offseason ankle injury. We don’t have explanations for any of the remaining absent players, including Smith-Schuster, who wasn’t spotted during any of the open practices.

The Patriots will take the weekend off before starting their three-day mandatory minicamp next Monday.