Patriots OTAs Observations: Everything We Saw At Second Practice

After missing the Patriots’ first open practice last week, New England’s top 2023 draft pick repped with the top defensive unit Tuesday, lining up opposite Jonathan Jones in the first 11-on-11 period. Jack Jones repped with the twos to start, though he later replaced Jonathan Jones and worked opposite Gonzalez for several drills later in practice.

There’s obviously a long way to go before Week 1, and it’s far too early to predict exactly what the Patriots’ starting lineup will look like. But it’s clear they view the highly touted Oregon product as someone who can immediately contribute at cornerback.

The early word on Gonzalez, according to his teammates: tall, athletic, fluid and soft-spoken.

“It’s pretty effortless just the way he does everything,” safety Kyle Dugger said after practice.

— Jalen Mills started in the slot with the first-team defense and later repped at free safety, as well. After playing almost exclusively as an outside cornerback in his first two Patriots seasons, Mills said after practice he’s excited to take on a more versatile role. He’s one of several candidates to replace the retired Devin McCourty, who’s helped advise Mills during his position change. That list also includes Dugger, Phillips, Peppers, Joshuah Bledsoe and a new entrant in that roster battle, Mapu.

The third-round rookie played linebacker in last week’s open practice, but he saw action at free safety on Tuesday, showcasing the multipositional ability that made him an FCS standout at Sacramento State. Mapu showed off impressive closing speed when he chased down running back Pierre Strong on a swing pass.

— Tight end Mike Gesicki led all pass-catchers with three receptions, including two from Mac Jones. Tight ends Hunter Henry, Anthony Firkser and Matt Sokol, running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Pierre Strong, and Douglas all caught two passes each, with Nixon, Lee, Boutte and running back Kevin Harris adding one apiece. Nixon was the only wideout to catch a pass from Jones in competitive drills.

We’ve seen Henry and Gesicki on the field together a lot this spring. While it’s hard to project what the Patriots’ offense will look like when all of their pass-catchers are healthy and available, two-tight end looks seem like they’ll be a stable of Bill O’Brien’s scheme.

— The Patriots’ four rookie wideouts (Boutte, Douglas, Lee and Cunningham, a converted quarterback) ran routes and caught passes from Jones, Zappe and McSorley for more than 20 minutes after practice concluded. Jones then put in another five or 10 minutes of individual work before exiting toward the locker room. He was the second-to-last player to leave the field, outlasted only by defensive end Deatrich Wise, who went back to practice on a blocking sled after speaking with reporters.

— A brief scuffle broke out during 11-on-11 drills, with Cole Strange and Anfernee Jennings engaging in some post-whistle shoving. During that scrum, Barmore appeared to throw a punch at the back of Strange’s head, prompting David Andrews to get in the defensive tackle’s face.