Patriots OTAs Observations: Rookie Defender Flashes In Finale

QB REPORT

Mac Jones took first reps in every competitive drill, as he has throughout the spring. Backup Bailey Zappe attempted more passes than Jones in this practice (12-for-17 in 11-on-11 drills to Jones’ 8-for-13), but all of his came with offensive reserves, while Jones only ran with the top unit.

It wasn’t the cleanest day for either QB, with Jones and Zappe each throwing one interception. Jones went just 2-for-6 in his final period, with safety Kyle Dugger picking off his final pass off a deflection by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Jones also had another throw that could have been intercepted, with linebacker Mack Wilson dropping down for a set of pushups after failing to turn a pass breakup into an INT.

Third-stringer Trace McSorley did not see action in competitive drills in this shorter session. All three quarterbacks were among the last players to leave the field after practice, putting in extra work as rain poured down.

ASSORTED OBSERVATIONS

— Third-round draft pick Marte Mapu, who’s listed as a linebacker, continued to get looks at safety, including some with the first-team defense. The versatile Sacramento State product was the most visibly disruptive defender in this practice, breaking up one Zappe pass intended for Ed Lee and undercutting another to Matt Sokol for a pick-six.

“He’s doing real good,” veteran safety Adrian Phillips said of Mapu, who also saw action at linebacker in an earlier OTA. “He’s just a guy that wants to learn. … He’s going to ask a million questions, because he’s one of those guys who doesn’t want to get it wrong, but he’s not afraid to get it wrong because he wants to learn and be the best that he can. So it’s just fun having him in the room, fun seeing him out there making plays. Seeing him just grow every day, it’s fun to be a part of.”

At one point, the Patriots had first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, second-round edge rusher Keion White and Mapu all repping with the top defensive unit, providing a glimpse of what their defense could look like if all three of those picks pan out.

Mapu has practiced in a red non-contact jersey this spring as he recovers from pre-draft pectoral surgery.

— With Jonathan Jones out, Gonzalez and Jack Jones were the first-choice outside corner, with Myles Bryant getting first reps in the slot.