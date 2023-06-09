Patriots OTAs Observations: Rookie Defender Flashes In Finale

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots closed out organized team activities with one final voluntary practice Friday outside Gillette Stadium. Here’s everything we observed in the 75-minute session:
ATTIRE
Helmets and shorts.
ATTENDANCE
Friday’s list of absences included a slew of projected starters. The full rundown of players not in attendance:
DB Jalen Mills
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
OLB Matthew Judon
WR Tyquan Thornton
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Quandre Mosely
OLB Josh Uche
WR Kayshon Boutte
LB Terez Hall
P Bryce Baringer
G Mike Onwenu
OT Riley Reiff
OT Trent Brown
DL Davon Godchaux
DL Lawrence Guy
Mills, Jones, Uche, Boutte, Hall and Reiff all were new absences. Smith-Schuster, Judon, Onwenu, Brown and Guy all have yet to practice in front of reporters this spring.
This was the first open OTA for kicker Nick Folk and offensive lineman Chasen Hines, both of whom missed the first two. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was back on the field after sitting out Tuesday’s session.
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson, cornerback/return man Marcus Jones and special teamer Cody Davis were limited.
QB REPORT
Mac Jones took first reps in every competitive drill, as he has throughout the spring. Backup Bailey Zappe attempted more passes than Jones in this practice (12-for-17 in 11-on-11 drills to Jones’ 8-for-13), but all of his came with offensive reserves, while Jones only ran with the top unit.
It wasn’t the cleanest day for either QB, with Jones and Zappe each throwing one interception. Jones went just 2-for-6 in his final period, with safety Kyle Dugger picking off his final pass off a deflection by linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Jones also had another throw that could have been intercepted, with linebacker Mack Wilson dropping down for a set of pushups after failing to turn a pass breakup into an INT.
Third-stringer Trace McSorley did not see action in competitive drills in this shorter session. All three quarterbacks were among the last players to leave the field after practice, putting in extra work as rain poured down.
ASSORTED OBSERVATIONS
— Third-round draft pick Marte Mapu, who’s listed as a linebacker, continued to get looks at safety, including some with the first-team defense. The versatile Sacramento State product was the most visibly disruptive defender in this practice, breaking up one Zappe pass intended for Ed Lee and undercutting another to Matt Sokol for a pick-six.
“He’s doing real good,” veteran safety Adrian Phillips said of Mapu, who also saw action at linebacker in an earlier OTA. “He’s just a guy that wants to learn. … He’s going to ask a million questions, because he’s one of those guys who doesn’t want to get it wrong, but he’s not afraid to get it wrong because he wants to learn and be the best that he can. So it’s just fun having him in the room, fun seeing him out there making plays. Seeing him just grow every day, it’s fun to be a part of.”
At one point, the Patriots had first-round cornerback Christian Gonzalez, second-round edge rusher Keion White and Mapu all repping with the top defensive unit, providing a glimpse of what their defense could look like if all three of those picks pan out.
Mapu has practiced in a red non-contact jersey this spring as he recovers from pre-draft pectoral surgery.
— With Jonathan Jones out, Gonzalez and Jack Jones were the first-choice outside corner, with Myles Bryant getting first reps in the slot.
— Mac Jones’ weapons during the Patriots’ first 11-on-11 period — a simulated two-minute drill — were receivers Bourne and DeVante Parker, tight ends Mike Gesicki and Henry, and running back Pierre Strong. Jones completed a pass to each of those targets before his first incompletion, hitting Parker, then Henry, then, Bourne, then Gesicki, then Strong with his first five passes.
— Parker, Lee, receiver Raleigh Webb and tight end Anthony Firkser all pulled down impressive catches during 11-on-11s, though Webb also had a drop. Lee is a roster long shot at this stage, but the Rhode Island product has shown sure hands and quick feet since signing on Monday.
— With Brown and Reiff — New England’s projected starting tackles — both absent, Calvin Anderson and Conor McDermott were the Patriots’ top options on the left and right side, respectively. Bill Murray and fifth-round rookie Atonio Mafi saw the most work at right guard, which will be Onwenu’s spot once he’s healthy enough to return from offseason ankle surgery.
— Rookies Isaiah Bolden (seventh round) and Lee (undrafted) both took reps at kick returner. Bolden led the nation in kick return average in 2021 while at Jackson State, so he’s an intriguing option there if the Patriots want to pare down Marcus Jones’ workload. Veteran Jabrill Peppers also returned a few kickoffs.
— Undrafted rookie Jourdan Heilig hardly played his listed position of linebacker at Appalachian State, and he hasn’t done so much this spring, either. He spends most of each practice running through specialized kicking-game drills with special teams captain Matthew Slater.
— Defensive tackle Daniel Ekualte, tight end Hunter Henry and McDermott had to run penalty laps after jumping offsides.
— Patriots alumni LeGarrette Blount and Aaron Dobson were special guests at practice. Both were on hand Tuesday, as well. Dobson spent part of an early 7-on-7 period chatting with Mac Jones.
UP NEXT
The Patriots will hold their three-day minicamp next Monday through Wednesday before breaking for the summer. Unlike every spring practice and workout to date, minicamp is mandatory for all players. Those practices will be closed to the public but open to reporters.