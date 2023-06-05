Patriots Hosted This XFL Linebacker For Offseason Tryout

The Patriots on Monday morning reportedly filled one of their two open roster spots with a local receiver prospect. Could the other vacancy be filled by an XFL linebacker?

The XFL last week announced that New England invited linebacker Carson Wells for a tryout, which took place Thursday, according to Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports. Wells played his college ball at the University of Colorado and went undrafted in 2022 before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, who released him after one preseason game.

He played the entire 2022 season for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 241 pounds, Wells registered 45 tackles and 3.5 sacks while primarily playing on the edge in the Battlehawks defense. He also recorded 22 quarterback pressures and 25 defensive stops, per Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots as of late last week still held interest in signing Wells, according to Kyed. New England will host its next open organized team activity practice Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.