The Patriots reportedly like their chances of landing DeAndre Hopkins when he comes to New England this week.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday reported the Patriots are optimistic ahead of Hopkins’ visit to Foxboro, Mass.

“The free agent is planning to visit Gillette Stadium on Thursday,” Howe wrote, “and there’s optimism the two sides can find a way to reach an agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.”

Optimistic doesn’t mean guaranteed, and there’s still some uncertainty over whether Hopkins would be a good fit for the Patriots and vice versa. Howe noted the wide receiver’s unclear contract demands and suspect practice habits as potential sticking points.

“There is no denying Hopkins can still be one of the most dominant receivers in the league when he’s on the field, but the two sides have to decide whether they’re a good match for one another,” Howe wrote. “And it sounds like there’s some motivation to find that common ground.”

Hopkins, who visited the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, is past his All-Pro prime at age 31 but still was a productive receiver for the Arizona Cardinals last season. From his return from a PED suspension in Week 7 through quarterback Kyler Murray’s season-ending injury in Week 14, Hopkins led the NFL in receptions and ranked fourth in receiving yards.

Before the Cardinals released him last month, Hopkins said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast that he wants to join a team with stable management, a QB “who loves football” and a great defense. The Patriots check all three of those boxes and have the necessary salary cap space to make a competitive contract offer. New England head coach Bill Belichick also has raved about Hopkins in the past.

The Patriots, who canceled their final minicamp practice Wednesday, were shorthanded at wideout this spring, with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Tyquan Thornton and rookie Kayshon Boutte all missing multiple practices due to injury. DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb and rookies Demario Douglas, Ed Lee and Malik Cunningham round out their receiving corps.