Patriots Star Voices Support For ‘Mature’ Mac Jones Amid Outside Noise

FOXBORO, Mass. — At times last season, Mac Jones didn’t look ready for the pressures of the NFL. You remember all those f-bombs, sideline meltdowns and reports of the young quarterback going behind Bill Belichick’s back.

So, it’s easy to forget the 2021 first-round pick looked completely different during his rookie campaign with the Patriots: calm, cool and collected despite the weight of being Tom Brady’s de facto heir.

It would behoove Jones to put that version of himself on and off the field this season. And it sounds like he’s doing just that, according to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

“Well, Mac’s always been a mature guy,” Stevenson said after Tuesday’s organized team activity practice. “He came into the league pretty mature. So, I see all the same things. He’s just on it this year. Just trying to get better like the rest of us.”

Jones certainly looked more buttoned-up during practices during the two OTA practices open to the media. The poor play, emotional outbursts and testy media scrums that popped up last spring and summer haven’t been an issue — so far.

Is he keeping that same energy when reporters aren’t around? Only Patriots players and coaches know the answer to that.

Regardless, to this point, it’s been nothing but positive signs from Jones as he prepares for a pivotal third season in New England.