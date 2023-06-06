Top Patriots Rookie Returns To Practice Field After OTA Absence

Patriots fans apparently can rule out a significant injury for Christian Gonzalez.

New England’s first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was absent from last week’s open organized team activity practice despite participating in rookie minicamp. Gonzalez also wasn’t spotted on the lower rehab field, generating concerns that he might’ve been dealing with some sort of injury.

In any event, the rookie cornerback was back on the field Monday, per photos provided by the Patriots.

Christian Gonzalez was back at practice today, per some team-released photos. He was absent at last week?s open OTA.



Full album: https://t.co/GJjnyvGgWD pic.twitter.com/YtnXlft5Hp — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 5, 2023

We still don’t know why Gonzalez wasn’t present last week. It could’ve been an injury, a contract issue, a school commitment or something else preventing him from taking the field.

Patriots reporters will get their first look at the No. 17 overall pick Tuesday when New England holds another open OTA session at Gillette Stadium.