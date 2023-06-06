Patriots’ Rookie Wideouts Take Center Stage At Latest Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Barring a midsummer addition or surprise departure, JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton are expected to occupy the top four spots on the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart this season.

All four of those players were missing from practice Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster, Bourne and Thornton all did not attend New England’s latest day of voluntary organized team activities, the second of the spring that was open to reporters. Parker was present but did not participate, instead running through conditioning drills on a side field. Of those four, only Smith-Schuster did not participate in last week’s open OTA.

Those absences left the Patriots with a hodgepodge collection of wideouts that resembled a JV squad. Their available receivers: Kayshon Boutte, Demario Douglas, Tre Nixon, Raleigh Webb, Malik Cunningham and Ed Lee.

Boutte and Douglas are sixth-round rookies. Nixon is a 2022 seventh-round pick who spent the entirety of his first two seasons on the Patriots’ practice squad. Webb was a core special teamer last year. Cunningham, an undrafted free agent, is a converted quarterback who didn’t catch a pass in college at Louisville. Lee, another UDFA out of Rhode Island, just signed on Monday.

Five of those players have not played an offensive snap in a regular-season NFL game. Webb is the lone exception. He’s played one in his career, plus another 138 in the kicking game.

To belabor that point further, Nixon is the lone member of that group with a traditional receiver jersey number (No. 82). The four rookies are sporting the garish temporary numbers that they’ll wear until the preseason begins, and Webb was assigned the H-back-esque No. 44 when he joined the Patriots midway through last season.