Patriots Rumors: Current Issue With DeAndre Hopkins Meeting

The Patriots reportedly will meet with DeAndre Hopkins this week — but when?

Well, nobody knows, apparently.

Bill Belichick on Monday was asked to confirm a report claiming Hopkins would visit New England on Tuesday. The Patriots head coach confirmed the two sides have been in contact but said “I don’t know” about the date. He also indicated there were logistical issues.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe offered additional insight Monday evening.

“WR DeAndre Hopkins is still planning to visit the Patriots, but the two sides are still working out the logistics of the timing, per source,” Howe tweeted.

Hopkins, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals late last month, visited the Tennessee Titans over the weekend. The five-time Pro Bowler left without a contract, although the visit reportedly went well.

Although Belichick won’t say much about Hopkins and his free agency sweepstakes, New England’s players haven’t been shy about wanting the 31-year-old to enter the fold.

Last week, receiver Kendrick Bourne said it would be “cool” to play with Hopkins. Following Monday’s minicamp practice, quarterback Mac Jones said the Patriots “would love” to have the star wide receiver.

But first things first: New England actually must meet with Hopkins and see if a deal would make sense. As of Monday night, both sides still hadn’t figured out when they can sit down for a chat.