Patriots Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Not Viewed As ‘Program Fit’

“I’ve heard a lot of negativity about me not practicing when I first came to Arizona,” Hopkins told reporters in December 2020, per ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. ” … But, there’s a reason that I play football and they watch. And there’s a reason that people are in positions for a reason. So, I really didn’t listen to it. I don’t listen to it. I listen to my grandfather, and he was saying, ‘Man, Arizona, they really kind of on you right now because you’re not practicing and all the critics in the sports people,’ but, my grandfather knows who I am, also, and he knows how productive I am on that football field. And he knew what I was going through, and the people who are giving me stuff, they don’t know what I was going through or dealing with, and I don’t let my news, or really what’s going on with me, be publicized for the future.

“And tell those people who say I don’t practice to come watch me play the game.”

Even if the practice issues are overblown, as Hopkins seemed to suggest, the on-field fit is up in the air.

“There are members of the Patriots personnel department who believe Hopkins is no longer the game-changing talent he once was,” Perry wrote.

Belichick gave a predictable answer this week when it came to his team’s rumored interest in Hopkins, but it’s a move he and his staff could ponder, as 2023 is expected to be a tough season for the Patriots and Hopkins would help alleviate the pressure on Jones in Year 3.