Patriots Rumors: Yet Another Interesting DeAndre Hopkins Report

Another day, another rumor connecting DeAndre Hopkins to the Patriots.

The star receiver is free to sign with any team after his recent release from the Arizona Cardinals. And while there are reasons to doubt the chances of Hopkins landing in New England, there’s more than enough evidence pointing toward the Patriots having real interest in the five-time Pro Bowler.

Another breadcrumb was laid Monday by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who broke down why the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills now might be out on Hopkins after once being viewed as the favorites. Breer also indicated rumors of Hopkins and Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien not wanting to reunite might be overblown.

“At this point, I’d say both those teams would sign him only at a discount,” Breer wrote in his latest Monday Morning Quarterback column. “The Chiefs gave money that would’ve gone to Hopkins to left tackle Donovan Smith. The Bills traded up for Dalton Kincaid, lessening their need for a chain-moving receiver and giving them another mouth to feed in an offense that has to get the ball plenty to Stefon Diggs.

“Who does that leave? Well, I think now that the price has dropped and a draft pick won’t be involved, the Patriots are worth considering. Despite perception out there, my sense is that O’Brien would be plenty on board with, not against, signing Hopkins (and Hopkins had his most productive years playing for O’Brien in Houston). The Browns are another team that’s been connected to him, because of Hopkins’s relationship with Deshaun Watson, but as it stands right now, I’d say that one’s unlikely.”

How things shake out in the Hopkins sweepstakes remains to be seen. However, New England did make a move Monday involving a wide receiver.

The Patriots agreed to a contract with undrafted rookie Ed Lee, according to multiple reports. Lee played his college ball at University of Rhode Island and is coming off a very productive senior season.