Patriots Reportedly Agree To Contract With Local Receiver Prospect

New England had two roster spots to fill

34 minutes ago

The Patriots entered Monday with two open roster spots. One of those vacancies reportedly was filled by a local receiver prospect.

New England agreed to a contract with receiver Ed Lee, who played his college ball at the University of Rhode Island, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Lee was among a handful of New England-based prospects who participated in a pre-NFL draft pro day with the Patriots.

Listed at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Lee offered little production over his first three seasons at URI but finished the 2022 campaign with 56 catches for 908 yards and five touchdowns. He now will look to impress in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp before potentially competing for a roster spot in training camp.

Here’s New England’s updated receiving corps:

— JuJu Smith-Schuster
— DeVante Parker
— Kendrick Bourne
— Tyquan Thornton
— Demario Douglas
— Kayshon Boutte
— Tre Nixon
— Ed Lee

The Patriots will host their next open OTA practice Tuesday at Gillette Stadium.

