The potential marriage between DeAndre Hopkins and the Patriots looks more likely than ever, with the three-time All-Pro taking a “positive” two-day visit to New England.

Hopkins and Patriots defender Matthew Judon even posed for a picture in New England’s locker room, but the day didn’t end with smiles for everyone.

Well, at least not normal ones.

Mack Wilson, a staunch supporter of the Hopkins-to-New England movement, dropped a pretty cryptic tweet around the time the five-time Pro Bowl wideout departed his visit with the Patriots.

You can see the tweet below:

The 25-year-old linebacker has been prevalent on Twitter throughout the Patriots’ recruitment of Hopkins, even going as far as to invite the ex-Cardinal to dinner alongside Judon.

The emoji he tweeted, though, could be seen as a negative reaction to something related to Hopkins. Are we reading way too much into that? Yes. Is that what everyone has been doing throughout this whole ordeal? You betcha.

There’s no way of knowing what Wilson did mean, but perhaps we get an explanation when Hopkins finally makes his free agency decision.