Paul Pierce Weighs In On 76ers, James Harden Free Agency

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has never been known to mince words when it comes to the state of the NBA and its teams, so weighing on the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden isn’t shocking.

Pierce joined former teammate Kevin Garnett on the latest episode of “Ticket and the Truth” to discuss what the Sixers should do with the 10-time All-Star.

“It depends on the numbers and the years,” Pierce told Garnett. “You can’t, I don’t know if you could give James a maximum contract right now because then you gonna kinda like handicap your future and your flexibility. Because you got to get better. You got to add something to there.”

When Garnett asked Pierce what additions he would make to lift the Sixers to a championship, the 2008 NBA Champion couldn’t quite put his finger on it.

“Man, they got to get better. I don’t know what it is right now,” Pierce said. “I like (Tyrese) Maxey going forwards. I mean they had it right — they should have won Game Six at home versus the Celtics. They fumbled that.

“Joel Embiid is in his prime right now, so maybe just development with their young guys off the bench. You always need players you can depend on. You need to get that player you can depend on off the bench. I think that’s what they need some more dependability off the bench. Some depth.”

Pierce noted that adding depth does not mean taking away from their starting roster, especially given the success the team has had. Something the retired guard wishes the powers that be would acknowledge.