PGA Tour-LIV Golf Merger Furthers Saudi Arabia’s Influence On Sports

Sportswashing is not a new concept, but Saudi Arabia’s use of its Public Investment Fund has taken it to a different level.

The effect was felt Tuesday when the PGA Tour and DP World Tour agreed to a merger with LIV Golf with the PIF being the main source of investment for the new golf entity. PGA commissioner Jay Monahan was ecstatic about the news, which seemed to brush away his past disdain for the Saudi-backed league.

Players were caught off guard by the announcement, and fans are left wondering what this new golf entity means for the sport. What this was a reminder of is that business always will triumph over personal issues. There always is more money to be had, and golf fans learned what Monahan’s price for his morals are.

Saudi Arabia is one of the worst human rights offenders in the world, according to Amnesty International. The country has increased its use of public executions, restricts free speech and has a low track record of women’s rights. Most notably, Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in 2018. A United Nations human rights expert in 2019 put the blame on the Saudi Arabian government for the assassination.

Women were allowed to drive in 2019, but the country’s strict guardianship has not allowed much freedom for women. Saudi Arabia claimed last month it welcomes LGBTQ visitors to the kingdom, but it still is illegal to identify as LGBTQ.

But the country has attempted to soften its image under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the best way it has done that is through sports. The PIF has been used for various investments, but it appears the crown prince has understood the effect of sports and entertainment.

The Saudi government has paid WWE $50 million since 2018 to hold premium live events in the kingdom with “Night of Champions” held last month. Female superstars have been allowed to wrestle since 2019 likely in an effort to boost the kingdom’s image toward women’s rights. But women still can be arrested for posting about social reform on social media.