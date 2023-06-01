PSG Manager Confirms Lionel Messi Will Leave After Two Seasons

Lionel Messi is set for a move after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this season.

There have been multiple rumors the Argentinian would move on from the Ligue 1 club, and manager Christophe Galtier confirmed to reporters Thursday that Messi would leave after two seasons at PSG.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier told reporters, per ESPN. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”

Messi, who turns 36 on June 24, showed he still is one of the best players in the world when he helped guide Argentina to a World Cup title last year. But his tenure at PSG likely will be seen as a disappointment. It won two Ligue 1 titles with the trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, but the club has won nine of the last 11 league titles.

The ultimate goal for PSG was to win its first UEFA Champions League title. Last season, it lost to Manchester City in the semifinals, and this season, it lost to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

PSG will have to find a way to retool its squad to suit a deep Champions League run, but Messi faces multiple options on the table.