PSG Manager Confirms Lionel Messi Will Leave After Two Seasons

Lionel Messi is set for a move after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this season.
There have been multiple rumors the Argentinian would move on from the Ligue 1 club, and manager Christophe Galtier confirmed to reporters Thursday that Messi would leave after two seasons at PSG.
“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football,” Galtier told reporters, per ESPN. “This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes.
“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”
Messi, who turns 36 on June 24, showed he still is one of the best players in the world when he helped guide Argentina to a World Cup title last year. But his tenure at PSG likely will be seen as a disappointment. It won two Ligue 1 titles with the trio of Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, but the club has won nine of the last 11 league titles.
The ultimate goal for PSG was to win its first UEFA Champions League title. Last season, it lost to Manchester City in the semifinals, and this season, it lost to Real Madrid in the Round of 16.
PSG will have to find a way to retool its squad to suit a deep Champions League run, but Messi faces multiple options on the table.
He is considering a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal, according to ESPN. This potential move likely would Messi one of the highest-paid players in the world considering Al Nassr, who is a city rival to Al Hilal, signed Cristiano Ronaldo for up to $200 million a season, according to Yahoo Sports’ Joe Prince-Wright.
Messi also has been linked to a move back to Barcelona and to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The two clubs reportedly are working together on a deal where the Barcelona legend could play for both clubs.
Messi’s next move will depend on his motivations. He could either seek out one last payday or enjoy the twilight of his career back at Barcelona or in the United States.