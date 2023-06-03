Red Sox Agree To Contract Extension With Rob Refsnyder

The Boston Red Sox and Rob Refsnyder agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season Saturday.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced the deal in a press release, and the agreement includes a $2 million club option for 2025. Refsnyder will make $1.85 million in 2024, and the deal includes performances bonuses and escalators, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Refsnyder signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on December 2021 and then signed a one-year deal on November 2022. The eighth-year outfielder posted solid numbers in his first season in Boston. He batted .307 with a .881 OPS in 57 games, and he hit six home runs along with 21 RBIs.

Manager Alex Cora has taken advantage of Refsnyder’s proficiency against left-handed pitchers, which has added to his versatility with the club. Since joining the Red Sox, Refsnyder has a .437 OBP against lefties. And he has a .500 OBP this season with runners in scoring position, according to senior manager of media relations and baseball information J.P. Long. Since the start of 2022, the outfielder is fourth in batting average against left-handers (.362), second in OBP — first in the American League — and 10th in OPS (.980).

The 32-year-old is batting .284 with a .791 OPS in 33 games this season. He has one home run with 17 RBIs. In 14 games in May, Refsnyder batted .400 with a 1.014 OPS, four doubles, and nine RBIs.