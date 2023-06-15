Colorado Rockies third base coach Warren Schaeffer made a costly decision in the first inning of Wednesday’s game at Fenway Park, and Boston Red Sox right fielder Alex Verdugo made him pay for it.

With one out and Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar at second base, No. 3 batter Ryan McMahon ripped a single to right field. The hard contact allowed Verdugo to get to it in a hurry. Nevertheless, Schaffer still opted to send Tovar to the plate in hopes of scoring the game’s first run after a two-hour rain delay.

Verdugo, however, had a different plan and threw out Tovar by a considerable margin with catcher Connor Wong standing up and waiting for the Colorado baserunner at the plate.

“It felt great. I was a little bit surprised by the send,” Verdugo told NESN’s Tom Caron after Boston’s 6-3 victory. “The guy (McMahon), he hit it hard to me so I closed on it pretty well and as I was throwing it I saw the guy (Tovar) rounding third, he (Schaffer) just kept waving him in. So it was just one of those things, not try to throw it too hard, make a nice accurate throw and we were able to get him.”

Red Sox right-hander Garrett Whitlock, who allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in the win, certainly appreciated Verdugo’s efforts. Whitlock acknowledged Boston’s improved defense and lauded those contributions after he secured the win.

“The defense tonight really, really stepped up for me,” Whitlock told reporters after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They made some unreal plays, a lot of ground balls they made some good plays on so that’s really been a big thing.”

The Red Sox will be able to enjoy their Thursday off day a little bit better following the series-salvaging win. And Verdugo’s assist at the plate certainly played a role in it.