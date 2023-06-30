Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Boston Tweaks Order After Marlins Sweep

The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the best place as they head to Rogers Centre for three games with the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend.

They lost five in a row entering the contest, including three straight to the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park, and sit under .500 with a 40-42 record. Boston must turn around its season — and quickly — to remain in American League playoff contention.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, clearly looking for a spark, made a few small changes to the starting lineup Friday night. Justin Turner moves down to the No. 5 spot, where he’s batted only once this season, while Masataka Yoshida jumps up to the No. 3 hole behind Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo, with Rafael Devers hitting cleanup.

Turner will serve as the designated hitter with Triston Casas playing first base. David Hamilton draws the start at shortstop, alongside second baseman Christian Arroyo.

James Paxton will toe the rubber for Boston. He exited his last start after just four innings and 63 pitches due to knee soreness. So, that’ll be a situation to monitor after the left-hander and the Red Sox determined he’s good to go against the Blue Jays without missing a turn in the rotation.

Friday night’s first pitch from Toronto is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage at 6 p.m.

Here are the full Red Sox vs. Blue Jays lineups.

BOSTON RED SOX (40-42)

Jarren Duran, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Triston Casas, 1B

Christian Arroyo, 2B

David Hamilton, SS

Connor Wong, C

James Paxton, LHP (3-1, 3.19 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (45-37)

George Springer, RF

Bo Bichette, SS

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Alejandro Kirk, DH

Danny Jansen, C

Whit Merrifield, LF

Daulton Varsho, CF

Santiago Espinal, 2B

José Berríos, RHP (8-5, 3.60 ERA)