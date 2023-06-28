ESPN 2023 MLB Mock Draft Predicts Red Sox Follow Recent ‘Blueprint’

The Boston Red Sox selected a middle infielder in the first round of the three most recent Major League Baseball drafts: Nick Yorke in 2020, Marcelo Mayer in 2021 and Mikey Romero in 2022.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel expects the Red Sox to do the same in 2023, predicting Monday in his latest MLB mock draft that Boston will select Maryland second baseman Matt Shaw with the No. 14 overall pick.

The Red Sox then could pivot to high-school talent with subsequent selections, even if it means paying a little extra cash to land players with substantial upside.

“I think the Red Sox are looking for a college bat here to follow with some overslot prep position players at later picks — their basic blueprint in the past few drafts,” McDaniel wrote. “With Shaw, Tommy Troy, (Jacob) Wilson and (Nolan) Schanuel all still on the board, they get their pick of this demographic.”

McDaniel projected in his first mock draft last month that Boston would select Jacob Wilson, a shortstop out of Grand Canyon University. The ESPN MLB insider now has Wilson going to the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 18.

Nevertheless, there’s seemingly an industry expectation the Red Sox are leaning toward taking a position player when they’re on the clock in Round 1, with a strong group of middle infielders being a pool Boston could dip its toes in come July 9.

McDaniel considers this the “best draft in a decade,” as it’s littered with both top-end talent and depth, and the Red Sox, among others, therefore have a good opportunity to bolster their pipeline with premium prospects.