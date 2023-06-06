Red Sox Gave ‘Ecstatic’ Chris Murphy ‘Great Birthday Present’

Chris Murphy had run-of-the-mill birthday plans Monday. That was until the Boston Red Sox gave him a call.

Nobody else could top what the Red Sox gave the left-handed pitcher for his birthday as the just-turned 25-year-old got a promotion to the big leagues for the first time in his career.

“It was a great birthday present considering I got that call yesterday,” Murphy told reporters Tuesday from Progressive Field with the Red Sox opening a three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians, per NESN. “Ecstatic to be here. It’s the Boston Red Sox, so I can’t be anything more than thrilled at this point.”

"Whatever they want me to do, I'm ready for that call."



Chris Murphy on getting the call-up ahead of the Red Sox series with the Guardians. pic.twitter.com/1hZ124U27s — NESN (@NESN) June 6, 2023

Murphy was cleaning out the backseat of his car with his girlfriend in preparation for a birthday outing with friends when he received the phone call from the Red Sox. And once the good news was delivered, Murphy didn’t put down the phone.

“We were cleaning out the back to take some friends to go to an Escape Room last night,” Murphy said. “Put that on hold and called my mom immediately.”

Murphy said his mother was emotional when he told her he was heading to the major leagues and got on the first flight out to Cleveland in case her son made his major league debut in the series opener.