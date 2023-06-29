The Colorado Rockies moved on from Dinelson Lamet just over a week ago when they designated the struggling veteran pitcher for assignment.

But it’s clear the Red Sox, who signed Lamet to a minor league contract Tuesday in an effort to bolster their pitching depth, believe they can help Lamet recapture at least some of his prior form.

After all, Lamet finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting just three seasons ago when he was with the San Diego Padres. He was serviceable in 2021, posting a 4.40 ERA as he spent time as a starter and a reliever. But Lamet’s performances have precipitously dropped off since then. This season with the Rockies, Lamet made 16 appearances — four of which were starts — posting a 1-4 record with an outrageous 11.57 ERA. He allowed 38 hits and 35 runs in 25 2/3 innings of work.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed prior to Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park a plan of attack for Lamet as he joins Triple-A Worcester. And with some tweaks to his pitching arsenal, the Red Sox feel Lamet can get back to having success on the mound.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re trying to get his fastball back,” Cora told reporters, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “That’s the most important thing. The velocity’s there but the characteristics of it are not there. We feel like we can make some adjustments with the off-speed pitches. He sees an opportunity here to go to Triple-A and get better and see what happens in the upcoming weeks or months in our situation and get back to the big leagues.”

If things go well with Lamet in Triple-A, it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility that he takes the ball for the Red Sox at some point over the second half of the season.

Boston’s starting pitching rotation has been depleted by injuries with Tanner Houck and Chris Sale, who is set to undergo an MRI on Thursday, already on the injured list. The Red Sox have used an opener every fifth game, a slot that Lamet could have his eyes on if he figures things out with Worcester first.