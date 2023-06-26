Red Sox Legend David Ortiz’s $100K Chain Recovered In London

Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz lost what turned out to be a pretty expensive necklace, but it ended up back in his possession thanks to the staff of a London hotel.

While covering Major League Baseball’s London Series, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was walking behind Ortiz as they were getting into a car to head to a Fox Sports dinner when the Hall of Famer’s necklace fell off and made its way into a sewer. Ortiz claimed the necklace wasn’t locked properly, causing it to slide off his neck and right through the grate.

Rosenthal looked down into the sewer and was convinced the necklace was gone. He noted that it was shallow but still believed there was no way that Ortiz was getting the necklace back, all before heading to dinner while leaving the hotel staff in a full-out hunt for the iced-out chain.

It turns out Rosenthal was wrong about the necklace being gone forever, even calling himself “silly.”

Before the first dish came out, the hotel staff notified Ortiz they retrieved the necklace out of the sewer and sent a video for proof. The 47-year-old proudly showed those at the dinner the video.

Ortiz got very lucky considering the necklace is worth $100,000.

He claimed the London hotel employee who recovered the necklace was from the Dominican Republic like himself, which “in his mind explained everything,” according to Rosenthal.