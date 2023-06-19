Fair To Assume Alex Cora Loves Yellow Red Sox Jerseys Given Simple Tweet?

Alex Cora loves himself some Boston Yellow Sox, it seems.

The veteran manager hinted such with a tweet Sunday night after Boston finished off a series sweep of the rival New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox earned doubleheader wins in both the matinee and nightcap while donning their yellow City Connect jerseys.

Check out Cora’s word-less tweet here:

There’s a good reason for Cora’s appreciation of those Boston Marathon-inspired uniforms, which have been accepted by both the team and the fanbase since the unveil in 2021.

While wearing the City Connect jerseys, the Red Sox now are 4-0 this season, 13-2 since the start of 2022 and 19-4 since unveiling them, per the team.

Not bad!

Red Sox fans surely are hoping the yellow tops, which helped Boston to a sweep of the Yankees, provide the group with some momentum moving forward. The Red Sox return to the diamond Monday night in Minnesota as they open a four-game series with the Twins.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.