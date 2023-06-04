Red Sox Notes: Boston Not ‘Locked In’ Defensively Backfires Again

BOSTON — The Red Sox made a series of mistakes and paid a heavy price, losing a second straight time to the league-best Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Unlike previous displays from the Rays, this one was solely on the Red Sox. Boston was sloppy defensively, charged with two errors, which marked their fourth of the series against Tampa Bay and left manager Alex Cora with just three words to sum up what’s transpired recently.

“It’s not good baseball,” Cora said following Boston’s 6-2 loss at Fenway Park. “… This game, you gotta be locked in on every play.”

Initally, Boston showed fight, tying the contest up at 1-1 in the third inning and issuing an instant response to Tampa Bay’s first scoring blow. But, it all slipped away from the Red Sox quickly, and only got uglier as the innings continued.

“The difference between them and us, right now? Base-running, defense and throwing strikes,” Cora pointed out. “That was the game today. We saw it. … We gotta keep pushing these guys to be better. Right now, we’re one game over .500. Who we are, right? Tomorrow’s game 60 and it’s getting — I mean, not in the middle of the season, but you know what I mean. The way the season is going now, everybody’s picking it up and we have to pick it up.”

In the fourth and sixth innings, the Rays put together a pair of two-run rallies, which at base value don’t seem all too bad. However, it wasn’t how much run production Tampa Bay’s elite offense presented, rather how easy the Red Sox made it. Boston committed two game-costing errors, one by Masatka Yoshida and the other by Connor Wong, both leading to runs that would’ve never scored had the play been routinely fielded in the first place.

Wong’s miscue was especially problematic as Yandy Díaz’s grounder to the outfield turned into a Little League home run. His hit initially allowed Manuel Margot to score before Díaz rounded the bases thanks to Wong’s throw to second in an attempt to get the Rays infielder heading into the outfield with no one backing up the play.