Red Sox Notes: Defensive Miscues Lead To ‘Frustrating’ Loss Vs. Rockies

The Boston Red Sox weren’t able to overcome the costly defensive miscues that doomed them once again, losing 4-2 in 10 innings to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox committed two errors, both of which took place in the infield and both of which were costly, giving the Rockies the boost necessary to walk off the rainy Boston diamond with a victory.

“Not a good game. We made two errors, another two errors that obviously we don’t want — that kid beat us in that situation, you know. Just frustrating, you know, we didn’t make plays and they scored runs,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… They made plays when they had to and we didn’t. So that’s the bottom line.”

The first error came from Kiké Hernández, who leads all shortstops with 14 errors, in the fourth inning on a routine grounder, safely allowing Colorado’s Ryan McMahon to score on the misfired throw to first.

Then in the 10th inning, Triston Casas misplayed a routine grounder to first base, which also allowed McMahon to score and provide the Rockies with a two-run cushion, which the Red Sox couldn’t overcome in the bottom half of the frame, dropping them back below .500 (33-34) on the season.

“He missed it, it’s a routine ground ball,” Cora explained. “He hesitated, took a step back and it was a hop it was long and up and instead of catching it (backhanded) he missed it.”

Cora added: “We didn’t do the other stuff to win the ballgame.”

Here are more notes from Monday’s Red Sox-Diamondbacks game:

— James Paxton threw his third consecutive start in which the 34-year-old has recorded at least eight strikeouts. Each time, the left-hander has given the Red Sox at least five innings while holding opponents to two or fewer runs.

“I was really happy with the breaking balls tonight, able to throw those for strikes and get them down in the zone late in the count,” Paxton told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

— The Red Sox lost their first extra-inning game of the season, dropping their record to 3-1.

— Christian Arroyo had the loudest swing out of the Red Sox lineup, crushing a solo homer in the seventh inning. After finishing 2-for-4 on the night, Arroyo notched his eighth extra-base hit in the last 11 games played.

— Boston has scored 14 runs in its last six games.

“We just gotta keep grinding like I said yesterday,” Cora said, per NESN. “We gotta score runs.”

— The Red Sox and Rockies will play the second of three games on Tuesday night. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, along with a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.