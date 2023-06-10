Red Sox Notes: Garrett Whitlock’s Solid Outing Lifts Boston Vs. Yankees

The Boston Red Sox improved to .500 when they defeated the New York Yankees in the opener of the three-game series against their divisional rival on Friday night.

Boston knocked in three runs off 10 hits, including solo home runs from Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández behind the solid pitching of Garrett Whitlock and the bullpen to earn the victory in the Bronx.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was pleased with the all-around game played by Boston.

“It’s a good baseball game. We pitched well, hit the ball out of the ballpark, that’s always good, and play decent defense,” Cora told reports, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It was a good start to the series. Now, we got two shots to win the series.”

Whitlock pitched 6 1/3 innings giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking one. He threw 71.6 % of his pitches for strikes (63 of 88 pitches) which helped secure his second victory of the season. The outing gave the Red Sox what it needed to not burn out the bullpen.

“It was important. We’ve been banged up a little bit, usage-wise,” Cora said. “He gave us enough. Nick (Pivetta) was outstanding, Chris (Martin) too. … I think overall, a great pitching game.”

As solid as he was on the mound, Whitlock didn’t take all the credit for his outing.