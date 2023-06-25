The Red Sox fell short to the Chicago White Sox, 4-1, in Sunday’s contest at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Boston failing to get the bats going once again.

Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford gave up five hits, including two home runs to Luis Robert Jr. and a double to former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

“The first one to Robert kind of stayed too middle,” Crawford told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Then the Benintendi double started with a leadoff walk and that can’t happen, so that’s on me.

“With all things considered, I gave up four runs, but I was able to go six which is a big step in my book as far as the build-up. Hopefully just not give up so many runs next time and continue off of it.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora reflected on the right-handers’ day on the bump.

“He threw the ball well,” Cora said, per NESN. “The two homers by Robert. A breaking ball to Benny down the line, but I think he was good.”

Right fielder Rob Refsnyder reflected on the team as a whole and Crawford’s pitching.

“Unfortunately, we’re right around a .500 team. Kind of going back and forth winning and losing. We gotta figure it out,” Refsnyder said. “Kutter threw honestly a really good game and kept us in it.”

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

— Cora attributed Boston’s recent struggles at the plate to the level of pitching that the Red Sox have faced recently.

“We faced some good pitching too. The first two nights here. The guys in Minnesota. These teams don’t have good records, but they have good pitching,” Cora added. “Disappointed because we started off well, but now we just got to go home, turn the page and be ready for Tuesday.”

— Adam Duvall had a solid showing at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.

“I felt much better today than I have in the past week,” Duvall explained, per NESN. “Personally, that was a step in the right direction.”

— The Red Sox are just 5-26 while scoring less than four runs.

— The Red Sox head back to Boston to face the Miami Marlins at Fenway Park on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.