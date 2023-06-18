Red Sox Prospect Enmanuel Valdez Making Most Of Time In Triple-A

RBoston ed Sox infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez has embraced his role with the WooSox since he was optioned to Triple-A on June 10.

The 24-year-old has hit four home runs with eight RBIs in the seven games with Worcester since the roster move, and on Saturday, Valdez launched two bombs, one a grand slam, in the doubleheader sweep of the International League-leading Norfolk Tides.

Knotted at five in the seventh inning of the first game, Valdez smashed a solo shot to center to give the Red Sox the 6-5 lead. Worcester would end up clinching the 8-5 win.

Valdez had the moment of the game in the nightcap — he stepped up with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam to right, the second four-run blast of the season for Worcester. Valdez finished the day-night series going 2-for-6 from the plate with both hits via the long ball for five RBIs aiding the Red Sox offensively in both wins.

Lead erased? No problem for Enmanuel Valdez.



In 70 at-bats for the WooSox this season, Valdez is slashing .257/.358/.915 with 11 runs and 15 RBIs on 18 hits including five home runs.