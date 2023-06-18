Red Sox Prospect Enmanuel Valdez Making Most Of Time In Triple-A

RBoston ed Sox infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez has embraced his role with the WooSox since he was optioned to Triple-A on June 10.
The 24-year-old has hit four home runs with eight RBIs in the seven games with Worcester since the roster move, and on Saturday, Valdez launched two bombs, one a grand slam, in the doubleheader sweep of the International League-leading Norfolk Tides.
Knotted at five in the seventh inning of the first game, Valdez smashed a solo shot to center to give the Red Sox the 6-5 lead. Worcester would end up clinching the 8-5 win.
Valdez had the moment of the game in the nightcap — he stepped up with the bases loaded and launched a grand slam to right, the second four-run blast of the season for Worcester. Valdez finished the day-night series going 2-for-6 from the plate with both hits via the long ball for five RBIs aiding the Red Sox offensively in both wins.
In 70 at-bats for the WooSox this season, Valdez is slashing .257/.358/.915 with 11 runs and 15 RBIs on 18 hits including five home runs.
Featured image via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images